Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father RK Bajpayee passes away aged 83

Manoj Bajpayee’s father, Radhakant Bajpayee passed away in Delhi this morning at the age of 83. A Padmashree award holder, Bajpayee had been sick for a few days back and was brought to a Delhi hospital in a severe condition a few days ago. Manoj, who was filming in Kerala at that time, flew to Delhi right away to be by his father’s side.

According to Manoj Bajpayee’s staff, the actor is now not in the condition to speak to the media. RK Bajpayee’s funeral was held at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground in Delhi at 1:30 pm.

On the work front, the actor recently earned an award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2021 for his performance in the web series ‘The Family Man 2.’ The series which is available on Amazon Prime Video, won two awards at the festival, the second of which went to Samantha Akkineni.