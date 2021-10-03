Amazon forests records least number of September fires in two decades.

Brazil’s Amazon has recorded the lowest number of fires in the month of September this year, the least in twenty years. Brazilian National Institute of Space Research published the data of forest fires in Amazon.

Historically, September had been the month that records the maximum number forest fires in Brazil. The records of number of forest-fires this year have declined thus showing a positive sign, which has to be observed till the end of this year to confirm whether the trend would continue.

This year, the number has dropped to nearly half to what was reported in Sept 2020. According to the data, the nationwide total of forest fires has been pushed down and Pantanal wetlands have also recorded a big drop in the number of fires.

Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian President had encouraged developmental activities inside Amazon and had dismissed the complaints about the destruction caused by these activities, by describing them as plans to hold back the country’s agricultural businesses.

Bolsonaro’s administration has supported the legislative measures to weaken the land protection laws and environmental authorities after he took to office. At the United Nations’ General Assembly this month, Bolsonaro credited the efforts of his administration that has resulted in the reduction of deforestation alerts in the Amazon forests this year.