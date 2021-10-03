Bangladesh pledges stringent action against Mohib Ullah’s killers

As demands to investigate the shooting of Rohingya refugee leader Mohib Ullah grew stronger, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, announced on Saturday that stern actions will be taken against the people behind the killing.

Mohib Ullah, was killed by unknown assassins on Wednesday night, in a camp at Cox’s Bazar. He was in his late 40’s and was the leader of one of the largest community groups. In August 2017, more than 7,30,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar following a military crackdown.

Momen pledged that the government would take strict actions against the people involved in the killing. He said that no one would be spared. Momen pointed out that there were vested interests behind the murder as Mohib Ullah had wished to return to Myanmar.

A police officer in Cox’s Bazar, Naimul Haq, informed the media that three refugees were arrested by the authorities, in connection with the murder. Mohib Ullah had always advocated for the rights of Rohingya community. He wanted Rohingya to return to their homeland with all the rights that were denied by Myanmar during all these past decades of persecution.

The Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and human Rights was led by Mohib Ullah.The society was founded in 2017 in order to report and document the crimes and atrocities against them in Myanmar. The society facilitated Rohingya to have a voice in the international talks about the future of the community.

Mohib Ullah had been receiving death threats regularly because of his high profile. In 2019, he told the media that he was fine to give his life for the cause he stood for. His death has provoked the community and has triggered unrest in the camps.