Cyclone Shaheen: Indian Embassy issues important advisory

Muscat: The Indian Embassy in Oman has issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in the country. The Embassy urged all Indian nationals in Oman to contact the Embassy if they need assistance because of cyclone Shaheen.

‘We request that any SOS situation involving the community members be brought to the attention of the embassy’ said the Embassy of India in Muscat in a statement.

Indian nationals can contact the Embassy through the embassy’s WhatsApp number: 93577979.They can also be reached through the Consular department (98282270, [email protected]) or the Community Welfare department (80071234, [email protected]).

Earlier, the authorities in Oman had updated that the cyclone will intensify further as the cyclone reaches near the coastline of the country. The cyclone will probably land on Oman’s northern coast, close to the industrial port city of Sohar.