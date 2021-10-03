Cyclone Shaheen: Oman Air reschedules flights

Muscat: Oman Air has rescheduled several flights as a result of the cyclone predictions . The national air carrier of Oman urged all passengers to check its website for latest updates about flights.

Oman Air rescheduled its flights to Dubai, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Manila, Colombo, Dhaka, Amman, Chittagong, Trivandrum, Hyderabad, Chennai, Muscat, Cairo and Dar-es-Salaam routes. The airline also rescheduled several domestic flights connecting Muscat to other parts of the country. Meanwhile, authorities in Oman have postponed and rescheduled all flights to and from Muscat International Airport until further notice.

Also Read: Indian girl gets Global Peace Photo Award for pic of her mother, grandmother

Etihad Airways, Emirates Airlines and FlyDubai also rescheduled their flights to Oman .

Earlier, the Oman government had announced two-day holiday on Sunday and Monday for all government and private sector employees due to Cyclone Shaheen.