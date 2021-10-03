Cyclone Shaheen: UAE issues ‘Red Alert’

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued a ‘Red Alert’ in the country’s eastern coast as the cyclone Shaheen will hit the area today .. The authority warned that the sea will be rough, strong winds with the speed reaching 50kmph and high waves are expected to reach 10 feet off-shore.

The authority warned the residents in the area to be ‘extra vigilant’. The alert will remain till Monday evening. Earlier, the authorities had also banned residents from visiting the beaches, low-lying areas and valleys.

Authorities in the UAE have announced that schools will shift to distance learning in several areas for two days — October 3 and 4 — as a precautionary measure.