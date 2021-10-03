‘Dekho Apna Desh’: IRCTC launches new special train: Route, fare and schedule

Kolkata: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new special train named ‘Dekho Apna Desh’. The new special tourist train will take passengers to the five North Eastern States. Only fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to book the package.

The special train will begin its journey from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on 26 November and cover all major tourist destinations in five northeastern states in 14 nights and 15 days. The train will cover Guwahati, Kaziranga and Johart in Assam, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh, Kohima in Nagaland, Una Koti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya. Tourists can board this train at Delhi Safdarjung, Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna railway stations. Travellers on this train will also get a chance to visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Tripur Sundari Temple in Tripura, Jungle safari in Kaziranga National Park and track on the Root Bridge in Meghalaya.

Passengers will be provided three meals a day, a tour of tourist places by air-conditioned buses, accommodation in deluxe hotels, a guide and insurance among others.

The price of the package is at Rs 85,495 per person for 2 AC and Rs 1,02,430 per person for 1AC. Government/PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance.