Emirates announces special flights

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that it will operate special commercial passenger flights from Dubai to Manila in October. Emirates will operate special repatriation flights for Filipino citizens in the UAE on October 2, 5, 9, 16, 23, and 30. Passengers can book their tickets by contacting +9714 274 9199.

The air carrier announced that only Filipino citizens currently in the UAE will be eligible to book seats on the special flights. They must satisfy some safety requirements also.

Also Read: Portugal becomes the first country to vaccinate the entire population

All passengers must undergo a 10-day institutional quarantine followed by a four-day home quarantine. Allocations of quarantine facilities at designated hotels will be coordinated by Emirates along with Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and/or the Department of Tourism (DOT).

Emirates had resumed flight services to and from Philippines in September after the country lifted travel ban. At present, the airline operates five weekly flights to Clark, daily flights to Manila and twice weekly flights to Cebu.