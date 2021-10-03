Hong Kong activists hold anti-China protest in Taiwan on Chinese National Day

Taipei: Hong Kong activists held protests in Taiwan on China’s National day and sprayed the portrait of the Chinese Communist Party’s leader Xi Jinping. These pro-democratic groups held demonstrations against oppressive behaviour by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and warned of China’s on-going attempts to infiltrate into the democratic island’s media and political life.

The protests were held in a string of demonstrations by hundreds of Hong Kongers, Tibetans and Uyghurs in London and Washington, on ‘marking’ the national day of China. The activists also protested against the National security law imposed in Hong Kong last year, and expressed fear that a similar fate could befall Taiwan, if the island isn’t careful about whom or what it lets in.

The protestors called on the people of the nation to step up efforts to prevent the influx of ‘Chinese money’ into their economy. Radio Free Asia reported that, the Hong Kong groups also called on 23 million people of Taiwan to boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and for democratic reforms in Hong Kong and Macau.

‘October 1 marks the date that their totalitarian regime was established, so we, the oppressed, are giving them the gift of protest in return. Those of us who are in a free and democratic Taiwan will be presenting our congratulations to China in the form of a portrait of Xi Jinping’ a Hong Kong protestor named Sky said to Radio Free Asia.