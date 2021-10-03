Indian Army foil major drug smuggling bid, recovers 30 kg drugs along LoC

Srinagar: The Indian Army busted a major drug smuggling bid on Sunday. The Army also recovered 30 kilograms of drug worth Rs 30 crore in the market along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army personnel patrolling along the LoC found some suspicious movement in the area and on searching found the drugs with Pakistani markings dropped there. The army suspect that the smugglers could have escaped after noticing the security team.

‘The huge drug haul along the LoC showcases the nefarious designs of the Pakistan-based narco-terror nexus and its inimical intent to abet terrorism and finance terror in India. This drug bust is a huge setback to the nexus, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

A cap, a couple of backpacks and a couple of gunny bags were also recovered from the spot. The drugs were handed over to the police and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of law.