Indian girl gets Global Peace Photo Award for pic of her mother, grandmother

Bengaluru: A 7-year-old child from Bengaluru, Karnataka, has been named the winner of the Global Peace Photo Award (Children’s Peace Image of the Year) and also got a chance to visit the Austrian Parliament, aside from receiving a medal and RS 1,000.

The girl named Aadhyaa Aravind is a second-grade student at Vidyanikatan in Hebbal. She is the first and only Indian to receive this honour. Aadhyaa is so passionate about photography and uses her mother Roshini’s mobile phone camera to click photos.

According to reports, the girl’s father, a software specialist, has entered many of her photographs in various photography competitions. The shot that won Aadhyaa the award was of Roshni relaxing in her mother’s lap at the latter’s residence in Kodichikkanahalli. Her photo got her a prize in the field of children’s photography. The ‘lap of peace’ is the theme of her picture.

The Global Peace Photo Award honours and promotes photographers from around the world whose images depict human attempts to achieve peace. The award is given in partnership with the Austrian Parliament and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).