J&K police recover AK-47, ammunition dropped by drone

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police have revealed that they recovered an AK-47, a night vision device, three magazines and ammunition, which were dropped by a drone as was evident from the packing, from Phallian Mandal in Jammu on Saturday. Jammu Police is looking for possible receivers in the area and a search is underway.

After receiving the information, the cops cordoned off the village and launched a search operation during which a yellow packet tied to strings and a wooden base to carry the payload was found, which lead to the recovery of the arms and ammunition. A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify and catch the people who were supposed to receive the consignment on the Indian side of the LoC.

Drone activities from Pakistan have witnessed an alarming increase over the past one year, posing a major challenge to security forces guarding the borders, especially near the areas around Line of Control. A large number of payloads including Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), rifles, sticky bombs and narcotics have been recovered from different places in Kashmir, over the past year.

