North Korea warns United Nations for it’s double standards and consequences.

On Sunday, North Korea accused United Nations for applying double standards over missile tests. United Nations Security Council imposed double standards over military activities among the members of United Nations, North Korea stated through the state news portal, KCNA. North Korea is facing international criticism over the missile tests it conducted recently.

The Security Council of United Nations held a meeting behind closed doors to discuss over the missile launches of North Korea, upon request from United States on Friday. The meeting was a day after the test-firing of the newly developed weapon, the anti-aircraft missile by North Korea.

North Korea had been testing several military weapons in the past months. The anti-aircraft missile launch was the latest in the series of weapon tests. North Korea had launched a hypersonic missile that was previously unknown, cruise missiles with potential for nuclear capabilities and ballistic missiles among the weapon tests.

The Director of Department of International Organisations of the Korean Foreign Ministry, Jo Chul Su, said in a statement that the meeting of United Nations Security Council meant an ‘open ignorance and wanton encroachment’ on the country’s sovereignty. The meeting has caused serious intolerable provocation, he added.

He accused the Security Council of double standards as the council remained silent about the joint military exercises of America. I was also silent about the weapon tests launched by United States in partnership with other countries. The weapon tests of North Korea were the country’s self-defensive activities, Jo said.