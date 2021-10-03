Pakistani comedian and TV personality Umer Sharif dies aged 66 in Germany

Umer Sharif, a veteran Pakistani comedian and television personality, died at the age of 66 in Germany on Saturday. The comedian was suffering from a number of ailments and had been admitted to a German hospital after his health began to deteriorate while he was being shifted to United States for treatment.

Sharif’s wife, Zareen Sharif had previously revealed that the comedian was wheelchair-bound and had to be transported to the United States. She used to share his health updates on his FB page.

Also Read: Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve makes her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week

Indian popular comedian Kapil Sharma wrote a tribute to Sharif saying: ‘Alvida legend. May your soul Rest In Peace. #UmerShareef.’

Alvida legend ?may your soul Rest In Peace ??? #UmerShareef pic.twitter.com/ks4vS4rdL0 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) October 2, 2021

Umer Sharif, who was born in Karachi in 1955, began his career as a stand-up comedian at the age of 14. He rose to fame in Pakistan as a director, producer, actor and television personality in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. For the smash blockbuster film Mr 420, he won the National Award for Best Director and ‘Best Actor’ in 1992. He was also the host of an extremely popular Geo TV show, ‘The Shareef Show.’