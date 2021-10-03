Police busts interstate cricket betting racket, 10 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi police crime branch has busted a interstate cricket betting racket and arrested 10 people. The police also seized 10 laptops, 38 mobile phones, 3 LED TVs from them. The accused have accepted bets of approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Earlier, Mumbai police also arrested two people for allegedly operating a cricket betting racket from a hotel room in Thane city. Police recovered cellphones and other equipments from them. The accused were identified as Kamlesh Jaiswal and Ratnesh Pande, both residents of Mulund in Mumbai.

Mumbai police arrested them after getting a tip-off about the racket. Police has registered a case under IPC, Information Technology and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act provisions.