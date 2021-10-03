Setback to expats: Setback to expats: Saudization comes into effect in restaurant, cafes and supermarkets

Riyadh: The Saudi government has included more sectors in the Saudization scheme. This will affect thousands of Indian expats working in the country.

Saudi government has completed Saudization in restaurants, cafes, super markets in the country. The government has announced that central markets, food trucks, and cafes will be included in the Saudization project from October 2. So, the owners of these establishments will have to employ more Saudi nationals.

As per the new rules, all restaurants inside malls and commercial centers must have 40% of Saudi nationals as their employees, while those outside of malls will have a target of 20%.The targets for cafes are even higher with 50%inside malls and 30% outside. Food preparation and catering services are excluded from the Saudization.

Under the Vision 2030 plan, Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to lower unemployment rate for Saudis by pushing for more jobs in the private sector. As per the official data, the Saudis unemployment rate fell to 11.3% in the second quarter from a year ago, reaching the lowest level since the second quarter of 2016