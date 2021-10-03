SRK’s son Aryan Khan being questioned by the NCB after drugs raid

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai drug bust case on a cruise ship. NCB Mumbai Director Sameer Wankhede pointed out that, eight persons including Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are currently being questioned in connection with the raid.

NCB had conducted a surprise raid on October 2, on a party being held on Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship, off the coast of Mumbai. NCB had said that, drugs like ecstasy, mephedrone cocaine, and charas were recovered from the cruise and a case had been registered. The agency said eight people, including two women, were detained, and their role was being investigated.

Besides Aryan Khan and his close friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra are also being questioned. NCB has also summoned six of the organisers who had planned the cruise party. Kashiff Khan, managing director of FTV India, is also under scanner and NCB has reached out to him. The event was reportedly organised under the supervision of Kashiff Khan.

Aryan Khan’s phone has been seized and is being examined by the authorities to check for any hint of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. The narcotics bureau is investigating the chats received on the phones, that have been held from the detained people.

