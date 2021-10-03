West Bengal by-elections: Poll counts to begin by 8 am today

Kolkota: The poll counts for West Bengal by-elections will begin in Kolkata by 8 am today morning. Elections were held Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies of the state on September 30. Counting will be conducted amid heavy security deployment in booths, in the light of tensions and controversies in the state.

Officials have informed that twenty four companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres, and the entire area will be put under CCTV surveillance. Officials will only be allowed to carry only pen and paper and the returning officer and observer will be allowed to use phones.

The counting will be held at the Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata, in 21 rounds for the Bhabanipur constituency, 26 rounds for Samserganj and 24 rounds for the Jangipur constituency.

The bypolls were held for Bhabanipur in South Kolkata and Jangipur and Samserganj seats in the Murshidabad districts. Bhabanipur assembly seat in West Bengal, from which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contested, recorded a voter turnout of 57.09 per cent during voting on Thursday, according to the state election commission. While Samserganj recorded a voter turnout of 79.92 per cent, Jangipur recorded 77.63 per cent voting.

As per the election commission, three constituencies have a total electorate of 6,97,164. The total number of voters in Bhabanipur is 20,64,56; of which 1,11,243 are male and 95, 209 are women. There were 287 booths in Bhabanipur, of which the number of main booths were 269.

