‘Airlines are free to fix fares’: Kerala CM clarifies response from Centre

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had said that the airlines are free to fix ticket prices, with the repeal of the Air Corporation Act, 1994, and de-regulation of air fares. The State CM had approached Centre, asking to curb the rise in air fares, considering the economic plight of Non residing and migrant citizens.

The Chief Minister clarified the matter, in response to a query by CPI(M) MLA from Thrikaripur M Rajagopalan during the third session of the State Assembly that has commenced. CM also said that he has asked the various airlines and the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps for increasing the air services and number of seats on flights.

On the issue of the high cost of RT-PCR tests being conducted at airports for passengers, the Chief Minister said that by a government order dated September 8, the fee for rapid RT-PCR was fixed at Rs 2,490. He added that the result of the rapid RT-PCR test would be available in just over an hour compared to the normal RT-PCR and its cost was high as the cartridge used for the former was priced around Rs 2,000.

However, the passengers can opt for the test according to their budget, following the COVID- testing regulations of the countries they are travelling to, he added.