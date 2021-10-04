Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins 10 million UAE dirham

Abu Dhabi: A Keralite working in Qatar has won 10 million UAE dirham in the Big-Ticket Abu Dhabi series 232 draw held on Sunday. Naheel Nizamudeen, from Kollam won with ticket number 278109 purchased on September 26. He purchased the ticket along with 40 colleagues working at Al Suwayed Group, a hyper market based in Qatar.

This is the second time this year that a group from Qatar is winning the lottery. In August, a 20-member group of Indian expatriates from Qatar had won Dh15 million.

Also Read: Expo 2020 Dubai: 8-day paid leave for employees announced

Another Indian expat, Angelo Fernandes won 1 million dirham for his ticket 000176. Jaeeun Lee from South Korea won 100,000 dirham for his ticket 078322. Another Keralite Maju Thankamony won 90,000 dirham .for her ticket 145599 while Mohammed Hasim Parappara, an Indian expat won a Range Rover car in the draw.