Cartoonist who depicted Prophet Mohammed as dog killed in car crash

Stockholm: Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks died in a car accident. He, along with two police officers died after the car they were travelling collided with a truck near Markaryd town. Lars Vilks had ignited controversy by depicting Prophet Mohammed as a dog in his cartoon in 2007.

Swedish police have ruled out the possibility of a foul play in the accident. Police has started investigation in the matter. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident was caused as the car tyre exploded and hit a truck. Both the vehicles caught fire in the collision.

Lars Vilks was living under 24×7 police security after 2007 as his cartoon created outrage among Muslims across the globe. Al Qaeda had offered 100,000 US dollars for killing Vilks. In 2010, two men tried to burn down his house. In 2014 , a woman from Pennsylvania, USA pleaded guilty in a plot to kill him. In 2015, he escaped from a murder attempt in Copenhagen, Denmark. A gunman opened fire on him while he was speaking at a debate in the city. A 55 year old Danish film director and.and a guard at a Copenhagen synagogue were killed in the attack by a Danish man of Palestinian origin. He later killed himself in a stand-off with Danish police.