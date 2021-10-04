Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of precious metals-gold and silver- surged marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures surged 0.22% to Rs 46,605 per 10 grams. Silver future was at Rs 60,530 per kg. On Friday, gold had settled slightly lower while silver had jumped 1.5%.

In the spot market, gold with purity of 24 carats was priced at Rs 46,430 per 10 grams and 22 carat gold was priced at Rs 45,320 per 10 gram.

In the international market, spot gold was priced at US dollar 1816.7 per ounce. This price is 4.24% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days. The world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust GLD’s holdings slipped 0.4% to 986.54 tonnes. Among the other precious metals, silver slipped 0.06% to US dollar 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to US dollar 1078.0 per ounce .