Comorbid children to be vaccinated for COVID-19 first: Govt official

Children with comorbidities would be given priority for the COVID-19 vaccination once the paediatric campaign begins, said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

‘We are going to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination for children with comorbidities so that we immediately immunise them and the rest of the population who are healthy can be immunised subsequently,’ Arora said.

He stated that the Center is focusing on identifying children who are most at risk of contracting a serious condition and may require hospitalisation. The list would be accessible in the public domain within the next few weeks, he said, adding that plans are being made across the nation to guarantee that children do not have to go to other places and the vaccine is provided in all regions.

In August, India authorised Zydus Cadila’s three-dose needle-free vaccination ZyCoV-D, making it the first vaccine to be given to children aged 12 to 18, in addition to adults.

According to media sources, ZyCoV-D will be included in the countrywide COVID-19 immunisation programme by October 20. Several batches of ZyCoV-D are undergoing final quality tests at the country’s premier vaccine testing laboratory in Himachal Pradesh. Reportedly, the vaccine would be added to the country’s vaccination schedule by October 15-20.

The Centre is in talks with Zydus Cadila on the cost of ZyCov-D after the pharma firm allegedly offered a price of Rs 1,900 for the three-dose vaccine.