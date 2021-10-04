Etihad Airways to recruit 1000 cabin crew: Look out for the details here !

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways will recruit 1000 cabin crew. The recruitment campaign will be held at 10 cities across the globe in October and November.
Interested applicants can register in the website etihad.com/cabincrewrecruitment. Selected candidates will undergo a comprehensive training programme in Abu Dhabi, which includes all aspects of cabin safety and service delivery.
The air carrier provides tax-free salary, medical insurance, concessional travel benefits, transport, uniforms, fully furnished company accommodation in Abu Dhabi and discounts on food and beverage and leisure activities in Abu Dhabi.
Below are the names of the cities and dates for the recruitment drive:
Abu Dhabi: October 11
Cairo: October 11
Beirut: October 17-18
Casablanca: October 26
Kiev: November 2
Barcelona: November 2
Athens: November 8
Milan: November 9
Amsterdam: November 15
Alexandria: November 22
Beirut: November 22
