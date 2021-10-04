Indian Railway modified some express trains to superfast trains: Complete list

New Delhi: The South-Central zone (SCR) has modified some express trains into superfast trains. The decision was taken considering the convenience of passengers. The SCR also decided to modify some passenger trains to express trains.

SCR updated that out of a total of 872 trains that operate in the zone, the speed of 673 trains have been increased.

Also Read: ‘It brought back memories’: Akshay on shooting for ‘Raksha Bandhan’ in Delhi

SCR informed that passengers can know all the details regarding trains and changes in the timings by visiting IRCTC website (www.irctc.co.in), National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or by approaching the station manager/enquiry counter of concerned railway stations.

Full list of trains converted from Mail/Express to Superfast:

Sl. No. Old Train No. From-To New Special Superfast Train No.

17025/17026 Secunderabad – Manuguru Exp 02745/02746

17213/17214 Narasapur – Nagarsol Exp 02713/02714

17605/17606 Kacheguda – Mangaluru Central Exp 02777/02778

17017/17018 Secunderabad -Rajkot Exp 02755/02756

17203/17204 Kakinada Town-Bhavnagar Exp 02699/02700

17037/17038 Secunderabad-Hisar 02789/02790