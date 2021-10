Indian Railways changes arrival, departure timings of 50 trains: Complete list

Lucknow: The Western Central Railway zone has changed the arrival and departure timings of 50 trains operated by the zone. The zone has changed the timings of the trains originating from Jabalpur, Habibganj and Itarsi stations.

The new timings were updated in the official website of the Indian Railways.

Here’s the list of those trains:

Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Special (01449)

Somnath-Jabalpur Special (01463)

Ambikapur-Jabalpur Intercity Special Train (01266)

Itarsi-Bhopal (01271)

Bhopal-Itarsi (01272)

Jabalpur-Howrah Shaktipunj (01447)

Jabalpur-Somnath Special (01466)

Rewa-Jabalpur Shuttle Special (01706)

Habibganj-Adhartal Special (02051)

Jabalpur-Habibganj Special (02052)

Habibganj-Jabalpur Special (02061)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special ( 02127), Jabalpur –

Yesvantpur Special (02140)

Jabalpur-Nagpur Special (02160)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special (02174)

Jabalpur-Nizamuddin Special (02181)

Rewa-Jabalpur Special (02290)

Indore-Jabalpur Special (02291)

Itarsi-Katni Special (06619)

Bina-Katni Special (06621)

Katni-Bargawan Special (06623)

Habibganj-Rewa Special (02185)

Habibganj-Pune Special (02152)

Habibganj-Nizamuddin Special (02155)

Indore-Kota Special (02300)