Kangana Ranaut meets Air Force officers while shooting for ‘Tejas’

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently receiving plaudits for her performance in ‘Thalaivii,’ met Air Force officers on Sunday while filming the upcoming film ‘Tejas.’ The actor took to her Instagram handle to post photos from the hangar where the crew was filming and met Air Force officers who had landed there.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote: ‘My herogiri turned in to total fangiri when asli Air Force officers/ soldiers landed in the same hangar as we are shooting our movie Tejas…They already knew about this upcoming movie and showed eagerness to watch it …this brief meeting was absolutely pleasant and encouraging…Jai Hind.’

Sarvesh Mewara wrote and directed the film, which stars Kangana Ranaut as Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force pilot. In 2016, the Indian Air Service became the country’s first military force to induct women into combat roles. This historic event serves as the idea for the film. RSVP Movies, the production company behind the hit military drama ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike,’ is financing the project.

Meanwhile, Kangana has a number of projects in her pipeline, including ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda,’ ‘Emergency,’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita.’

Aside from films, Kangana recently became the brand ambassador for Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath government’s hugely ambitious ‘One District One Product’ plan (ODOP).