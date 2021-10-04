Lucknow reports 41 dengue cases in 3 days, 16 houses issued notices

Lucknow: A press statement issued by the office of the Chief Medical officer in Lucknow revealed that the state capital has recorded over 40 dengue cases in the last three days, including seven new cases on Sunday.

New instances were recorded in Indira Nagar, Aliganj and Chinhat. In addition, health department teams visited homes in various neighbourhoods and issued notices to 16 homeowners for failing to remove mosquito breeding sources. Teams inspected 1178 houses in different areas, including Ashiyana, Kanpur Road, Triveni Nagar, Fazullaganj, Jankipuram, Rajajipuram and Gomti Nagar.

There have been 41 instances recorded in the last three days, with 15 on Saturday and 19 on Friday. According to a health official, around 325 dengue cases have been registered in Lucknow so far.