Mumbai drugs raid: Aryan Khan and 7 others sent to NCB custody till October 7

Mumbai: Mumbai Esplanade court on Monday denied the petition of apprehended, opposing the extension of Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) custody and sent them under remand, till October 7. The 23-year-old son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others were arrested by the NCB after a raid at a rave party on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Court sent Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night.

The court had accepted the plea by NCB that Khan and his friend’s further custody is needed for collecting more evidences, after the seizure of drugs from the rave party. The NCB had presented WhatsApp chats, where discussions were held about cash transactions involving drugs.