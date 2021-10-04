Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrested from UP

According to the party’s youth wing national president, Srinivas BV, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was on her way to a district in Uttar Pradesh affected by Sunday’s violence, has been arrested in Hargaon on Monday. ‘Our leader @priyankagandhi Ji, who braved heavy rains to meet the Annadata, from Hargaon, in the democratic country of Mahatma Gandhi, has been arrested by the worshipers of Godse’. Srinivas’ tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read: ‘Kisan Ekta Zindabad,’ which means ‘the fight has just begun!’

In addition to the tweet, Srinivas shared a video and urged people to go to the Sitapur police line where Priyanka Gandhi is being detained. Congress general secretary Sonia Gandhi said on Sunday that she would meet with the families of those killed during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. There was a protest surrounding three farm laws that were enacted last year by the government.

Following the incident, Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the Lucknow airport on Sunday evening and was stopped several times by police on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. In one of the party’s videos, she is heard saying that she was stopped several times while traveling to Lakhimpur. ‘I am not committing a crime by meeting the victim’s kin…why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant…?’ she is heard saying in one of the videos.

Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), reached Lakhimpur early on Monday. “We will first meet with the farmers and villagers to discuss the situation with them. Discussions with the farmers and villagers will be used to determine the future course of action. Tikait told reporters at Banbirpur village that their decision would prevail, according to news agency PTI. According to Tikitait’s associates, the farm leader delayed and blamed the delay on multiple police checks. ‘The UP Police stopped us multiple times en route to Lakhimpur. We have managed to reach here at Banbirpur village, where Tikaitji will now meet the farmers,’ BKU’s media in-charge Dharmendra Malik told PTI over the phone.

According to the district administration, eight deaths have been reported to date in the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, according to the UP police. In the area, the ADG Land, ACS Agriculture, the IG Range, & the Commissioner are all on the spot & the situation has been resolved. ‘The deployment has been adequate to prevent any untoward incidents,’ the report added. Some parts of the violence-hit district have been cut off from mobile internet access, and prohibition orders under section 144 of the CrPC have also been issued.