‘Restore the primacy of states’: CM Stalin seeks support from 12 CMs against NEET Exam

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin writes to Chief Ministers of 12 states, seeking support against the conduct of NEET, the medical entrance examination. Stalin has requested the chief ministers of states ruled by Opposition parties, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Goa to extend their support, to restore primacy of state governments in administering the education sector.

The letter has been written, aiming to ‘ensure that the students of our respective states, those hailing from rural areas and marginalised sections of the society are not put to hardship in obtaining admissions to higher educational institutions. We need to put up a united effort to restore the primacy of state governments in administering the education sector, as envisaged in our constitution’.

The letter added that ‘our considered position has always been that the move by the Union Government to introduce NEET goes against the spirit of the federalism and violates the constitutional balance of power, by curbing the rights of the state governments to decide on the method of admission in the medical institutions founded, established and run by them’.

Stalin also enclosed the report submitted by Justice AK Rajan Committee, appointed by the Tamil Nadu government, intended for studying whether the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) based admission process has affected the socially backward students, in the past few years. According the report submitted by the Committee, the Tamil Nadu Government has recently passed the ‘Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Act, 2021’.

