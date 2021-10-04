Salman Khan visits Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan’s arrest in Mumbai cruise drugs case

Mumbai: Salman Khan paid a late-night visit to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence on Sunday, only hours after the superstar’s son, Aryan Khan, was detained by a narcotics enforcement agency. Salman Khan was spotted in the front seat of his Range Rover.

23-year-old Aryan Khan was detained along with seven others on Sunday after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a party aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Shortly before the arrest was confirmed, Shah Rukh Khan was seen leaving his house and headed to his lawyer’s office. The acquisition, possession and use of prohibited drugs are among the allegations levelled against Aryan. He is being held by the NCB until tomorrow.

Satish Maneshinde, Aryan’s lawyer, requested bail, claiming that he was detained solely on the basis of chat conversations. ‘Aryan had no ticket, no cabin or seat onboard the cruise. He was there because he had been invited. He didn’t even have a boarding pass. Nothing has been found on him. He was arrested on the basis of chat only,’ the lawyer said.

According to sources, the NCB team boarded the Goa-bound ship on Saturday morning disguised as passengers. The officials stated that the party started after the ship left Mumbai. The raids began at 10 am and lasted till 2 pm.