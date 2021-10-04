‘Scam 1992’ wins Best Drama Series at Asian Academy Creative Awards

The acclaimed online series ‘Scam 1992,’ directed by Hansal Mehta and starring actor Pratik Gandhi, has won Best Drama Series and Best Direction awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021.

Sharing the news, Mehta took to his Twitter handle to express his joy and thanks for the honours. He wrote: ‘Two awards for #Scam1992 in the #AsianAcademyCreativeAwards, India for Best Drama Series and Best Direction. We now go on to represent India at the Grand Finale in December. Thank you amazing team #Scam1992, my co-director and son @JaiHMehta @nairsameer @ApplauseSocial @SonyLIV.’

Manoj Bajpayee, who won Best Actor in a Leading Role for ‘The Family Man S2,’ and Konkona Sen Sharma, who won Best Actress in a Leading Role for ‘Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi,’ are among the other Indian winners. Best Supporting Actor went to Naseeruddin Shah for ‘Bandish Bandits,’ while Best Supporting Actress went to Amruta Subhash for ‘Bombay Begums.’

The best of the best from 16 countries representing the region’s content sector assemble in Singapore each December for the biennial Asian Academy Creative Awards. The Grand Awards will be held on December 2, followed by the Red Carpet and Gala Awards on December 3.