Suchitra Krishnamoorthi extends support to SRK after Aryan’s arrest

After Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with a raid at a party on a cruise off the coast of Mumbai, singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her official Twitter account to express her support for him.

She wrote: ‘Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all.’ Krishnamoorthi further added: ‘For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on filmstars? Yes, nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. Its the price of fame.’

Earlier, actor Suniel Shetty also encouraged everyone to wait and see how things will turn out. During a news conference without saying names, Suniel said: ‘I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe. Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.’

The NCB team busted a drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship while it was on its way to Goa late on a Saturday night. According to NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, eight people were detained for questioning by the NCB for allegedly being involved in the drug seizure on the cruise ship. Three ladies, all residents of Delhi, were among those hauled in for interrogation at the NCB headquarters in Mumbai.