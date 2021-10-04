UAE based airline announces service to 7 new destinations

Dubai: The low budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced that it will operate commercial passenger flights to 7 more destinations. The airline will operate flights to Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Odesa (Ukraine), Muscat (Oman), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Sohag (Egypt), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Kutaisi (Georgia). It also announced that will offer tickets for 109 UAE dirhams.

The air carrier also announced that it will increase the frequency of flights to Alexandria (Egypt), Belgrade (Serbia), Kyiv (Ukraine) and Tirana (Albania). It will also operate flights from Dubai to Catania (Italy), Katowice (Poland) and Cluj-Napoca (Romania).

The new flights were announced as Abu Dhabi eased travel restrictions.