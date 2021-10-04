Visually impaired teacher mocked in class: TN School dismisses three class 9 students

Chennai: Three class IX students in Tamil Nadu were dismissed after they mocked and insulted a visually impaired teacher while he was taking class on Friday. Action was taken against the students of Puduchattiram Government Higher Secondary School near Rasipuram, in Namakkal district, Tamil Nadu.

The students were reportedly making gestures mocking the social science teacher, dancing to a song and making a video. The incident prompted outrage after one of the students reportedly recorded the act on a mobile phone, and uploaded it on social media. Namakkal District Education Officer Balasubramanian said that the teacher is well-respected among the students, and enquiry was conducted on the incident.

Members of the Parent Teacher Association and the Teachers’ Association were invited and a joint decision was taken to dismiss the students. The headmaster of the school called the parents of the three students and issued the Transfer Certificate.

Also read: Lakhimpur Kheri: UP Govt announces 45 lakh ex-gratia, Govt job for kin of dead farmers, Ex HC judge to head the probe