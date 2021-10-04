You will get Rs 1 lakh for this old 50 paise coin: Know how

Mumbai: How much is a 50 paise coin worth? As per reports, an old 50 paise coin will fetch you Rs 1 lakh. Zee news reported that old coins especially 50 paise coins are selling for up to Rs 1 lakh on the online classifieds’ portal OLX.

As per the reports, the coin was released by the Indian government in 2011. The Union government took the decision to discontinue the circulation of 50 paise/25 paise coins in that year. And thus, it was the last 50 paise coin to be released and now it has become a collector’s item.

How to sell:

To sell the coin, one must first create a profile on OLX (https://www.olx.in/) by providing basic details such as name, address, email, phone number and more. Then must upload a clear picture of the coin in your hand. Interested customers will contact you once OLX features your advertisement. Then it is up to you to negotiate and to fix the deal.

Other websites like India Mart also allow people to sell their old and collectible coins and notes. However, you must be wary of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) scams. To avoid this, a seller should never transfer money to the buyer by using the UPI.