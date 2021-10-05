2 advocates write to SC demanding time bound investigation on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

New Delhi: Two lawyers have written a letter to the Supreme Court, demanding a time-bound investigation on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, under the supervision of Apex Court. The letter was sent by Advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda, seeking direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs and police, to register an FIR and punish the ministers involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident during farmers protest in Uttar Pradesh on October 3.

The lawyers also sought setting up of high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of Supreme Court involving CBI in stipulated time. The letter, asked to be treated as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), said that it is incumbent upon this Court to intervene in the matter, considering the seriousness of the crime.

‘The human right violation in a democratic country like India coupled with the police excesses at the end of the government of Uttar Pradesh is the scope, scale and ambit of the present communication replicate with the breath of fundamental right of the petitioner who is practicing advocates of this Court’, the letter said.

Also read: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gets bail in 2 defamation cases under strict conditions

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, following violence that broke out after a car ran over protesting farmers. This includes four farmers, two BJP workers and a local journalist. Two SUVs were set to fire by the agitating farmers. The police registered a case of murder and rioting against minister Teni’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others, on Sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 147 (rioting) over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Samajwadi party leaders have also demanded judicial probe in the incident, and demanded the resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. ‘It was such a shameful act. BJP has tortured farmers more than what even Britishers would have done’, party leader Akhilesh Yadav commented on Tuesday.