Australia announces decision on international arrivals

Canberra: Australia will not welcome international tourists till next year. This was announced by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The country will give priority for the return of skilled migrants and students.

Earlier the Australian government had decided to lift the ban on international travel imposed in March last year. Australian residents were allowed to travel outside the country only for urgent business or humanitarian reasons. The government also imposed a quota system and 14-day mandatory quarantine in a hotel at their own expense for citizens returning from abroad. The ban will be lifted in a phased manner as 80% of residents aged 16 and above are fully vaccinated.

Scott Morrison on Tuesday said that after Australians, the next priority would be skilled migrants and international students entering Australia before tourists.

Meanwhile, 1763 new Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Victoria, the second-most populous state in the country.