BJP leader Kirit Somaiya gets bail in 2 defamation cases under strict conditions

Mumbai: A Mumbai court granted bail to BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Monday, on criminal defamatory cases filed against him, for allegedly making false and defamatory remarks, that tarnished the reputation of the NGO. The defamation cases were filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Earth and its founder and social worker Praveen Kalme in personal capacity, against the former Member of Parliament and Vice-President of the Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The court had issued summons to the BJP leader over Kalme’s complaint last month, for which Somaiya appeared before the magistrate’s court at Sewree on Tuesday. Upon appearance, the Magistrate enquired if Somaiya pleaded guilty or not, to which Somaiya pleaded not guilty. He also filed an application for bail in the complaint, which was granted by the court in both cases, on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 each. The case has been posted for recording of evidence on November 25.

The NGO approached the Metropolitan Magistrate at Sewree, claiming that Somaiya had committed offences punishable under Section 500 (punishment for criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code by posting articles containing false and derogatory statements against it. Kalme had alleged that Somaiya, a former MP, accused him of being the right-hand man of a Maharashtra cabinet minister and doing illegal things at the minister’s behest.

Also read: Bride and groom’s adventurous JCB ride on wedding day goes viral; watch video

The complainants had alleged that Somaiya published posts and articles, which contained false, derogatory and defamatory statements, regarding a matter which is under judicial consideration. ‘Bail granted to Kirit Somaiya in both cases with strict condition. If any violations from his end, our client Praveen Kalme and the Earth NGO will move for cancellation of bail,’ the complainants’ advocates Adnan Shaikh and Amani Khan said.