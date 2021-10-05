Bride and groom’s adventurous JCB ride on wedding day goes viral; watch video

Wedding day is one of the most memorable events in life. Some people choose to make it classy, some to make that lavish, yet some choose their wedding day to be adventurous. A video of such an adventurous ride to wedding has gone viral on social media on recent days, where the bride and groom rode on the excavator of a JCB, to the venue.

A 40-second video shared on Twitter from Hunza Valley, Pakistan, was shared by a Pakistan journalist named Ghulam Abbas Shah. He shared the video with the caption, “#VideoViral Adventures wedding in #Hunza Valley #Pakistan”.

The newly-wed couple can be seen taking a JCB ride which is adorned with flowers and other decorations. People on the road can be seen cheering and hooting for the newlyweds. After a while, the JCB stops and the bride and groom get down from the excavator. As the couple, came on the JCB, people on the road can be seen cheering and hooting for them. They are even bursting firecrackers when the JCB stops and the bride and groom get down from the excavator.

