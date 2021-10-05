China doubled it’s PCR-test kit orders before first Covid cases, reveals study

Beijing: A research study conducted by Internet 2.0, a Australian-American cybersecurity firm has revealed that Hubei province in China has doubled it’s PCR-test kit orders before the first Covid-19 cases was reported. Covid-19 pandemic was first reported in Wuhan city in the province.

World Health Organization’s China Country Office got the information about the new cases of pneumonia from an unknown source in December 31, 2019. Chinese officials discovered a new strain of coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, which causes the sickness now known as COVID-19 in January 7, 2020. 4.8 million people have lost their lives and 230 million people have been infected.

Several studies had earlier claimed that the virus was created in Wuhan biosecurity facility. The US administration had earlier accused China for blocking a complete probe in the matter. In August, US intelligence authorities issued a summary of their study into the outbreak’s causes, but stated that they were unable to draw strong findings due to China’s refusal to assist.