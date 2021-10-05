Denmark aims to reduce its emissions by half before 2030

Denmark has announced one of the most ambitious climate goals in the world. It aims to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of its agricultural and forestry sector by 55 percent and 65 percent by the year 2030. The government’s action plan is towards reaching the target of 70 percent reduction in the next decade.

The greenhouse gas emissions of the agricultural and forestry sector by 2030 is estimated at over 15 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalents, without any initiatives, authorities said.

Rasmus Prehn, the Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries said that they will ensure that the agricultural sector will deliver a reduction that is historically high, with the binding agreement. He also added that they will focus on plant protein, pyrolysis and organics.

The agreement will also include a goal to reduce nitrogen emissions by 10,800 tonnes in the year 2027. Around 3.8 billion Danish crowns which is equivalent to 593 million dollars would be allocated for the purpose of green transformation of the selected sectors as part of the agreement.

The environmental group Greenpeace in Denmark, called the agreement “unambitious” as they said that the binding reduction goal for agriculture sector of 55% by 2030 is a parody which will push the responsibility on to other various sectors.