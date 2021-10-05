India’s coal ministry asks Coal India to invest in electric vehicles.

According to an agenda document on India’s coal ministry’s website, the ministry has asked Coal India to invest in diverse areas such as electric vehicles and charging pods.

In a document titled “Ministry of Coal’s agenda for 2021-22”, the coal ministry said that, ‘Coal India must diversify its business and explore prospects in sunrise industries electric charging pods, electric vehicles etc.’

Coal India is the world’s largest coal mining company run by the state. It accounts for over 80% of India’s output of the fuel. India has the fourth largest coal reserves in the world and is the second largest consumer, importer and producer of coal. The countries from which India majorly imports coal are Australia, Indonesia and South Africa.

Coal India has already announced plans to invest in coal gasification, extraction of coal bed methane, solar wafer manufacturing and power generation and setting up aluminium smelters. The ministry has also asked the federal government-controlled miner to consider taking part in foreign tenders seeking coal after the domestic demands are met.

The ministry has announced that the plans submitted by Coal India and its units were being finalized. It also added that for perception management in the coal sector, a robust media campaign was required.