Italian mayoral elections: Centre-left wins, 5-Star loses Rome.

According to the partial results showed on Monday, the Centre-left candidates are set to win the major cities in Italy in local elections while the incumbent mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi of the 5-Star Movement is heading for a defeat.

Analysts said that the stability of the national unity government, led by Prime Minister Mario Draghi will not be immediately affected by the results.

Four largest cities in Italy – Rome, Naples, Milan and Turin – and more than a thousand smaller centers had held mayoral elections on Sunday and Monday. In the financial capital Milan, Naples and Bologna, Centre-left candidates were seen winning even without the need for a run-off. The margins of victory are larger than the forecast for the centre-left to sweep up in most of the main cities of Italy.

The opinion poll confirmed the decline of 5-Star which was the largest party in Italy, with 33 percent of the vote. The 5-Star movement had shock victories in Rome and Turin five years ago and in the 2018 national elections.

During the past two years, a view had emerged nationwide, that the centre-right parties would certainly win the national elections. A politics professor at Rome’s LUISS university, Giovanni Orsina commented that the results suggested that, the prevalent view that the centre-right parties would sweep in the national election, needs to be reconsidered.