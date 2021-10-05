Journalists in Delhi and Kerala hold protests demanding release of Siddique Kappan

Thiruvananthapuram: Journalists under the Kerala Union of Working Journalists ( KUWJ) conducted a protest demanding the release of journalist Siddique Kappan, in front of the General Post Office, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday. Protests were also held outside the Press Club of India (PCI) in Delhi, demanding immediate release of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan who has been charged with sedition charges by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

‘Today, we have organised this programme to mark completion of one year of Kappan being in jail. He was arrested even before going to the spot. Till date he is behind bars. We are fighting for free media. There should be no curb on media if someone is going to a spot to report’, PCI president Umakant Lakhera said.

The protest in Kerala was attended by Opposition Leader of Kerala, VD Satheesan. He accused that the UP Government was suppressing the press freedom by smacking fake cases against journalists.

Also read: 2 advocates write to SC demanding time bound investigation on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Siddique Kappan along with three others were arrested by the Mathura police on October 5 last year, when they were going to a village in Hathras, to meet the family members of a Dalit girl who was gang-raped and murdered. They were arrested on the allegation of causing a breach of peace, but were later slapped with stringent charges of sedition and being involved in various terror charges.