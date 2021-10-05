Kashmiri Pandit businessman killed by terrorists

Srinagar: Unidentified terrorists killed a prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo. He was shot dead inside his pharmacy in Srinagar. Police has cordoned off the area and the hunt to nab the terrorists is going on.

As per police, the terrorists opened fire at him at him from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy dispensing medicines. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Also Read: 2 advocates write to SC demanding time bound investigation on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

In another attack, a street vendor was shot dead by terrorists near Madin Sahib in Srinagar.