‘Mamata Banerjee has made West Bengal a killing hub’: Suvendhu Adhikari

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendhu Adhikari hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her ‘killing raj’ remark. The BJP leader alleged that Mamata Banerjee has made the state a ‘killing hub’.

‘Mamata Banerjee is an opportunist. She made Bengal a killing hub. 55 BJP workers were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal. The one who has made Bengal a killing hub should not question Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is working towards ‘Ram Rajya’ in the state’, said Suvendhu Adhikari. He also said that Mamata Banerjee won the by-poll in Bhabanipur with the help of fake voters. He also called Mamata a unpopular Chief Minister.

Also Read: Married woman in Karnataka burnt alive for resisting rape

Mamata Banerjee on yesterday said that there is a ‘killing raj’ in the Uttar Pradesh. The Trinamool Congress leader said this referring to Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.