State government issues guidelines for Durga Puja

Kolkata: The West Bengal government issued new guidelines for conducting Durga Puja. The government also decided to cancel the annual Durga Puja carnival. This is for the second year in a row that the carnival is cancelled.

As per the new SoP issued by the government, all devotees must wear a face mask and carry hand sanitizers while visiting Durga Puja pandals. No cultural programmes will be allowed.

‘All pandals must have adequate space and arrangements for ensuring physical distancing. There should be separate entry and exit arrangements. There must be floor marking and other signages. Keeping in view the safety of participants and organisers, anjali, distribution of prasad, or sindoor khela should be organised by puja committee in a planned manner and in smaller groups’, said the order issued by the government. The government also instructed to carry out inaugurations of pandals in virtual mode.

Meanwhile, the state government had earlier announced that the ban on night movement will be relaxed during October 10 to 20 for Durga Puja.