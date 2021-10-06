BSNL launches free 4G SIM cards for its customers

Mumbai: Public sector telecom service provider, —Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the scheme offering 4G SIM to its customers till December 31. The scheme was fist launched in April and later extended till September. At present, the offer is available only in Kerala circle and will be extended in other circles too.

Under this offer the SIM will be given free of cost to all customers who wish to get a first recharge coupon above Rs 100. The 4G sim card was earlier available for Rs 20. BSNL is also providing free 4G SIM to people who port in BSNL form other service providers. This offer is valid for the MNP users. You can avail the new sim card from customer care centres and retail outlets.

BSNL has also extended the validity of its promotional plan of Rs 699. The validity is extended by 90 days to 180 days. The other benefits include 0.5GB data per data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This promo plan will be valid until January 2022. Customers can join this plan by sending SMS as PLAN BSNL699 to 123. Customers can also dial on USSD short code *444*699# to activate the plan. The BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan is available to all the existing and new prepaid customers.